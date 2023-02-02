Police appeal for help to find missing Telford man, 52

Darren Martin was last seen at his home in St Georges, at about 8.30am today.
Mr Martin is described as 6ft 2ins and has short grey cropped hair, a grey goatee beard and wears glasses. He normally walks with a stick.
He could possibly be wearing blue jeans and a dark, possibly green, quilted Barbour jacket. He is believed to have left his home on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 999.
