Revised plan for expanded extra-care facility submitted

An artist's impression of how the site could look. Picture: BMJ Architects.

Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers are being asked to decide on the plan for the former Stirchley Leisure Centre, on Grange Avenue – which was demolished in 2020.

The firm behind the proposal is Preferred Homes Limited (PHL), which bought the site off Telford & Wrekin Council last year.

The application is an updated proposal with a previous plan for the site approved in 2021.

That proposal was for a 67-apartment extra-care site, but the firm has now submitted a revised plan, asking permission to expand the number of apartments to 72, because of concerns the scheme will not be financially viable with the lower number.

The idea behind extra-care facilities is to provide purpose-built flats with care available if required, through an on-site care agency registered through the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The aim is for residents to live independently with 24 hour access to support services and staff.

The development will be made up of a mix of one-bed and two-bed apartments.

Each apartment has a Juliet balcony and plans for the rest of the site include communal facilities with a bistro, a large lounge and day room for activities that could host bingo, parties, yoga and dance classes.

The site would also feature a laundry and quiet rooms that could be used for mobile hairdressers or therapy sessions.

A planning statement submitted with the application says the development would create ten jobs, and argues that the revised application is needed to ensure the scheme is financially viable.

The statement, from Rapleys, on behalf of PHL, said: "The changes have come about following a detailed financial review of the scheme. This concluded that cost savings were necessary to ensure the schemes financial viability.

"The provision of five additional units – all located within the existing built form, following internal efficiencies – together with changes to the balcony types and other small aesthetic changes would ensure the scheme is financially viable without having a significant impact on the overall design and principles previously established."