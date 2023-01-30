Notification Settings

Telford police give parents 'strong words of advice' over 'inconsiderate' school-run parking

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police have given "strong words of advice" to a number of parents of pupils at a Telford primary school over "inconsiderate" parking on the school run.

Police were present at the school to keep an eye on the school run
Tom Bean, police community support officer for Sutton Hill & Ironbridge, said a team was out on patrol at Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School in Sutton Hill on Monday morning.

They attended after receiving reports that parents have been parking on the yellow zig-zag lines outside the school at both pick-up and drop-off times.

PCSO Bean said: "Inconsiderate or illegal parking can put pedestrians and other road users in danger. It can also create an obstruction for emergency vehicles.

"On Monday, January 30, your local policing team attended Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School in Sutton Hill due to ongoing reports from concerned parents that vehicles continue on the yellow zig-zags during school pick-up and drop-off. Several parents have been given strong words of advice.

"These yellow zig-zags are designed to ensure children can cross the road without their vision being impaired by inconsiderate parking.

"The safety of our children outside schools remain a priority for the local policing team and will continue to address the issue for as long as needed."

