School, council and police hosting event to 'strengthen community bonds'

Michelle Skidmore, head teacher at Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 2, at the Lantern Academy in Yates Way, Ketley Bank, from 2.30pm to 4.15pm.

It is a partnership initiative that has been launched by the newly re-branded school in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Safer, Stronger Communities’ team, and is open to anyone who lives or works in the Oakengates and Ketley Bank area.

Headteacher Michelle Skidmore said it would be an excellent opportunity to meet local organisations and representatives to share ideas on how to build closer community links.

She said: “We’re inviting local people to come in and talk with all kinds of community groups to discuss anything they like – whether it’s safety, policing, community support or just general information about the area.

“Maybe you’ve recently moved to our area and you’d like to know more about the kind of organisations or support that’s available? Or maybe you’ve lived here for years and you just want to find out what’s happening in the wider area?

“We would like to invite anyone to pop in and see us on the day and there will also be free refreshments and children’s activities too.”

The event is also being supported by West Mercia Police and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Ketley Parish Council said it was a perfect example of how partnership working could make a real difference to a community – organisers hope it is just the start of an initiative that will help local people have their say and build strong and effective relationships going forward.

Lantern Academy is run by the town’s Learning Community Trust, which runs 10 schools across Shropshire including four primary schools.