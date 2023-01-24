Scammers targeting elderly residents in Telford

Police in Telford have warned of scammers targetting elderly residents

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 24, officers said there have been occurrences of scammers operating in the Dawley and Malinslee area, who are offering to shop for the elderly.

The police said scammers have been offering to help elderly residents with fetching shopping or cigarettes before disappearing if money is handed over.

They are encouraging people to speak to their relatives to spread awareness of the scam.