Scammers targeting elderly residents in Telford

By Megan Jones

Police in Telford have warned of scammers going door to door, targetting elderly residents.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 24, officers said there have been occurrences of scammers operating in the Dawley and Malinslee area, who are offering to shop for the elderly.

The police said scammers have been offering to help elderly residents with fetching shopping or cigarettes before disappearing if money is handed over.

They are encouraging people to speak to their relatives to spread awareness of the scam.

Information can be passed to police by going online at westmercia.police.uk or by phoning 101.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

