Man needs hospital treatment after assault by gang of youths 'outside Tesco' in Telford

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A man had to have hospital treatment after being injured in an assault by a gang of youths in Telford.

The assault was reported to have taken place outside Tesco Express in Brunel Road, Malinslee. Photo: Google.
Police say investigations are ongoing into the incident, which happened on Friday night in the Malinslee area.

A family member of the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said the 18-year-old was "viciously attacked outside Tesco" at 8.15pm.

"He was set upon by five scumbags as they were shouting names and slurs to his girlfriend," they said.

"He spent the night in hospital but I think this should be in the newspaper to prevent it happening again and bring the five youths to justice."

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 9pm on Friday, January 20, we received a report of an assault which had taken place on Brunel Road in the Malinslee area of Telford.

"A man was injured during the incident and received hospital treatment for his injuries."

He said investigations into the incident are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV footage.

