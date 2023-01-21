£2k grants available for young people's community ideas

People aged 11 to 18 are being urged to come up with ideas for the funding

The Safer & Stronger Communities project comes from Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion – both working with the Young People’s Forum.

The “Young People Making Changes” initiative, invites people aged 11 to 18 to identify an issue or problem they would like to do something about, demonstrate how they could make a difference and why this matters to the applicants and their community.

Ideas need to be based around three themes including health and wellbeing, the environment or jobs, money, homes and opportunities, and the top five ideas will be awarded the funding needed to get the idea off the ground.

The five best projects will be selected by a judging panel and each awarded £2,000 to make their project happen, the winners will be announced at a celebration ceremony at Telford Theatre on June 27.

Councillor Paul Watling Cabinet Member for Safer and Stronger Communities said: “This is a great opportunity for young people to be heard and to submit ideas to make real changes in their communities.

"We know people care about the people in their communities the future where they live and are full of hope and ideas I couldn’t even imagine so I can’t wait to see the shortlist of amazing ideas I know are out there and then watch the projects take shape and start bringing about positive change for people connected to them.”

Mr Campion said: “This is a great way to give young people a voice, helping them to take pride in and make improvements to where they live. This is just one example of how my investments alongside Telford & Wrekin Council are building Safer & Stronger Communities”.

The themes were the top three highlighted in the Make Your Mark ballot in March 2022, a national vote organised by the British Youth Council that included over 5000 young people from Telford and Wrekin.

The Young People’s Forum – an action group organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, identified the areas as key areas of concern for young people in Telford. Schools, youth or community groups and sports clubs are also invited to support applicants with their ideas.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 17, at midnight.