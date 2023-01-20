Telford to welcome festival weekend with Ibiza orchestra and cider events

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Telford.

Telford's QEII Arena will be hosting both events – the Ibiza Orchestra Experience along with a Sausage and Cider Festival.

The Ibiza event takes place on Friday, September 8, and the festival the following day, Saturday, September 9.

Along with several support acts, The Ibiza Orchestra will perform on a large outdoor stage to create the perfect festival environment.

Since 2021, the 26-piece orchestra has performed all over the UK and Europe with more than 40 events in the UK alone.

People can expect a night of iconic tracks from artists such as Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and many more.

Confirmed support acts include singer-songwriter Nikki Ambers and MC Ibz, with more to be announced.

Previously events have seen acts such as Phats & Small, Artful Dodger, Wideboys, Dario G, Show Hawk Duo and Stephani B supporting the Orchestra.

It is an 18-plus event that will run from 6pm to 11pm.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for the event said: "We are excited to bring the Ibiza Orchestra Experience to Telford for the first time, to share their unique take on some of the best music that Ibiza has to offer, as well as, incredible support acts and a lively atmosphere.”

The Sausage and Cider Festival follows the success of previous festivals around the UK.

The QEII Arena will host a large outdoor stage for an array of live entertainment, multiple food vendors and over 50 metres of bars.

The event has taken place across the UK and offers a variety of unique flavours of craft ciders including rhubarb, cherry bakewell, chocolate and pineapple, as well as an array of sausage flavors and live entertainment.

Alongside the cider there will be a selection of other alcoholic beverages including prosecco, gin, beer and soft drinks.

The day will also include on-stage speed sausage eating contests and six-round chili eating competitions.

Live entertainment from artists DJ Pandar, singer-songwriter Daren Poyzer, as well as tribute acts KopyKat Killers, Scam Fender and Queens Greatest Hits, will be part of the day.

Lee Fudge, marketing manager for the festival, said: "Sausage and Cider Festival outdoors is a feel-good event with great music, a huge variety of cider flavours and great independent food operators. We are excited to be able to host our outside event in Telford for the first time."

This event will run from 2pm to 11pm.