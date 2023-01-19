Notification Settings

Artillery shell spotted on the motorway sparking concern from drivers

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Drivers couldn't quite believe their eyes when they spotted what looked like a military shell on the M54 near Telford.

Worried motorists phoned 999 after spotting the object on the central reservation at about 1.40pm.

Police and Highways staff went to investigation and found that it was indeed a missile between junction 3 for Cosford and Shifnal South and junction 4 for Tong.

However police there was no need to worry as it was quickly established that the artillery had fallen from a military vehicle which had been transporting it to a museum.

West Mercia Police said that the road was closed for a short time to remove the artillery shell.

