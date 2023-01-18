Notification Settings

Snow hits region as drivers urged to take care on icy roads

By Emma Walker TelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Snow has fallen across the region with motorists urged to take care on the roads during rush hour.

A snow-covered Grosvenor Road in Ettinghsall Park, Wolverhampton this morning
Emergency services are issuing advice on careful driving due to snow and ice making for more dangerous driving conditions.

It comes after forecasters issued a string of weather alerts for England with snowfall expected into this morning.

The worst of the weather conditions will pass later today as the weather warnings expire at around 10am.

Have you woken up to snow? Send us your photos to webdesk@mnamedia.co.uk.

