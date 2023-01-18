Snow hits region as drivers urged to take care on icy roads

Emergency services are issuing advice on careful driving due to snow and ice making for more dangerous driving conditions.
It comes after forecasters issued a string of weather alerts for England with snowfall expected into this morning.
The worst of the weather conditions will pass later today as the weather warnings expire at around 10am.
It's snowy and icy in Telford this morning.— Telford First Responders (@TelfordCFR) January 18, 2023
Allow some extra time to clear your car of snow.
Take it easy on the roads and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/RaxPdkZ5qQ
We've seen an increase in RTC's in the area recently. Please take extra care when driving in snow and icy conditions ❄️🚒 pic.twitter.com/1WXdX8vz4m— Oldbury Fire Station (@WMFSOldbury) January 18, 2023
Some of us are waking up to snow & icy conditions this morning. If you’re heading out, drive safely:— West Midlands Ambulance Service #HelpUsHelpYou (@OFFICIALWMAS) January 18, 2023
❄️ Move off in 2nd gear to help reduce wheel slip
❄️ Slow down to allow more time to stop & steer
❄️ If you do skid, steer gently into it
For more 👉 https://t.co/nXYBCaQenz pic.twitter.com/nIiLKTHuqT