Telford school celebrates Chinese culture as the Year of the Tiger gives way to the Year of the Rabbit

Members of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre visited Meadows Primary School and Nursery in Ketley

As the Year of the Tiger comes to a roaring conclusion, members of the the town's Chinese Arts and Culture Centre paid a visit to Meadows Primary School and Nursery, in Riddings Close, Ketley, in traditional attire.

Zhuo Qun Zhang enchanted her audience by playing the pipa, a guitar-like instrument which is known as the king of Chinese instruments.

Grace Tong, director of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre, said: "It was amazing and everyone really enjoyed it.

Grace Tong performs

"We did a lot of different things, including a dragon dance and a ribbon dance and we had a special guest instrument player with the pipa which is known as the king of Chinese musical instruments. It is similar to a guitar but is very technical to play even though it only has four strings."

Grace said the event was part of a series of visits to local schools organised in collaboration with the multicultural development team at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Council education chief Councillor Shirley Reynolds and borough mayor Councillor Raj Mehta also showed their support for the event.

Anna Zhang plays the pipa - known as the king of Chinese instruments

The Chinese Arts and Culture Centre celebrates the diversity of cultures in the borough and works to foster understanding between different between people from diverse backgrounds.

A group of 18 people from the centre will be travelling to Trafalgar Square, in London, on Sunday to be at one of the biggest Chinese New Year events outside of China. The Chinese New Year is on Sunday, and the Telford contingent will include performers from the MD School of Performing Arts.

Grace said the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre encourages people from diverse backgrounds to become involved in the event.

A group from the centre took part in the recent Lord Mayor’s Show in London.