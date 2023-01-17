Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford school celebrates Chinese culture as the Year of the Tiger gives way to the Year of the Rabbit

By David TooleyTelfordSchool eventsPublished: Last Updated:

Pupils at a Telford school were introduced to Chinese culture during a visit in advance of the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Members of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre visited Meadows Primary School and Nursery in Ketley
Members of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre visited Meadows Primary School and Nursery in Ketley

As the Year of the Tiger comes to a roaring conclusion, members of the the town's Chinese Arts and Culture Centre paid a visit to Meadows Primary School and Nursery, in Riddings Close, Ketley, in traditional attire.

Zhuo Qun Zhang enchanted her audience by playing the pipa, a guitar-like instrument which is known as the king of Chinese instruments.

Grace Tong, director of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre, said: "It was amazing and everyone really enjoyed it.

Grace Tong performs

"We did a lot of different things, including a dragon dance and a ribbon dance and we had a special guest instrument player with the pipa which is known as the king of Chinese musical instruments. It is similar to a guitar but is very technical to play even though it only has four strings."

Grace said the event was part of a series of visits to local schools organised in collaboration with the multicultural development team at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Council education chief Councillor Shirley Reynolds and borough mayor Councillor Raj Mehta also showed their support for the event.

Anna Zhang plays the pipa - known as the king of Chinese instruments

The Chinese Arts and Culture Centre celebrates the diversity of cultures in the borough and works to foster understanding between different between people from diverse backgrounds.

A group of 18 people from the centre will be travelling to Trafalgar Square, in London, on Sunday to be at one of the biggest Chinese New Year events outside of China. The Chinese New Year is on Sunday, and the Telford contingent will include performers from the MD School of Performing Arts.

Grace said the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre encourages people from diverse backgrounds to become involved in the event.

Members of the Chinese Arts and Culture Centre visited Meadows Primary School and Nursery in Ketley

A group from the centre took part in the recent Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

A Chinese waist dancing drum team included ladies from Telford and Oxford working together to impress the audience. The Chinese parade group was organised by UK Zhejiang Association.

School events
Education
News
Telford
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News