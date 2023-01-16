Parish Centre provides a warm welcome with its Meet and Eat Mondays

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/01/23.The Meet and Eat group at The Parish Centre, Grove Street, St George's, Telford, where people can meet up and stay warm..Pictured enjoying a cuppa are Herjit Kaur and Brenda Yarnold.

The St Georges and Priorslee parish council opens its centre every Monday between10.30am and 2.30pm for their Meet and Eat sessions.

Funding by a grant from Telford and Wrekin Council, Meet and Eat was set up to provide a warm, social space during the current cost of living crisis.

Town clerk Vicky Brain said everyone was welcome to go and enjoy a social hour or so whatever their circumstances.

"People might think that they won't quality for the Meet and Eat because maybe they don't have the financial struggles that others have."

"But this is far more than helping to save money," she said.

"The Parish Council wanted to provide a friendly, welcoming place for everyone of any age and any circumstance."

The Monday sessions are run by the council's community events officer, Catherine Lane, who cooks light lunches every Monday, from baked potatoes to toasted sandwiches.

She is helped by volunteers who pop in to greet the members of the community and help with craft sessions.

"We have things like games and jigsaws if people want to be active or they can just enjoy a cup of tea and a chat," Vicky eaid.

"Sometimes members of the local police neighbourhood team pop in to see if anyone has any concerns and we can also signpost people to other help and advice."

"We would love to see more people come along."

.PCSO Wayne Jervis and Herjiti Kaur enjoy a game of Jenga..

There is also a coffee morning at the centre every Thursday between 9.30-11.30am.

Warm and welcoming community spaces will be open across the Telford and Wrekin borough this winter, supported by over £100,000 grant funding from Telford & Wrekin Council.

No less than 27 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Telford and Wrekin have received grants of up to £5,000 each, to support them.

All of the spaces are free to visit and offer somewhere to spend time, meet friends, socialise and take part in activities. The locations all offer free hot drinks and some such as the Mondays in St Georges provide meals too.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Safer and Stronger Communities, added: “We want to help where we can this winter, so we’re funding local groups to open these warm spaces, or increase their opening hours if they are already open.

“We have had a great response, ensuring we have warm spaces across the borough, so we want to thank them for coming forward to provide this much needed support for our communities.