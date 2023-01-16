Landlords raise money for debt charity

Jane Preston, Telford debt centre manager for Christians Against Poverty, receives a cheque for £1,000 from Jackie Goodman, chairman of Wrekin Landlords Axxociation

Wrekin Landlords Association is supporting the Telford debt centre run by the charity Christians Against Poverty (Cap).

The money will be used to help with the running of the centre, which provides free advice and support to people who are struggling with debt.

Jane Preston, manager of the Telford debt centre, said many people in the town would be starting 2023 facing rises in the cost of living, cold weather and higher energy bills, with their incomes not keeping pace.

"For many people, rent makes up a large proportion of their outgoings, but people on low incomes can easily fall behind, especially if they’re already in debt," she said.

Jackie Goodman, chairman of Wrekin Landlords Association, said the group was delighted to be supporting the work of the charity.

“Being able to refer to Cap will help us signpost those tenants who may fall behind on rent to access debt help more quickly.

"This will help them get the support and expert debt advice Cap provides to prevent them falling into rent arrears and face losing their homes, something none of us want for them.”

A report by the charity last year found that 50 per cent of its clients waited at least a year before seeking help with their debt issues, while a quarter took more than three years.

Mrs Preston said: “Making the first call for help can feel like a really tough step but I’ve heard from people myself how they feel a real sense of relief after doing so.

"The sooner you get professional free debt advice from organisations like Cap, the sooner we can put a plan in place and help you move forward.

“Right now, it’s absolutely vital for anyone living on a low income to make sure they know where to get free help and support if they are being pulled into debt."