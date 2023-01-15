Fire crews tackle kitchen blaze as person is left in care of ambulance staff

The alarm was raise at a house in Danesford at 8.10pm on Saturday.

Two fire crews from Wellington and Telford Central were quickly on scene and brought the fire in the kitchen of the house under control within 20 minutes.

One person was left in the care of the ambulance service. It is not know how seriously their condition was.

Fire and ambulance services again worked together at a collision in Ketley just before 10pm on Saturday.

Two cars had been involved in a crash in Station Road.