Telford man in custody after admitting attacking women on their own

Dean Colin Edwards, aged 39, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty at magistrates court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and common assault.

Discussing the case with advocates, Judge Anthony Lowe said: "I have to consider dangerousness. I have no idea why he goes around attacking females. He's done it before."

Edwards, of Princess Avenue, Arleston, Telford, will next appear in court on March 10 after his sentencing was adjourned for reports.

Judge Lowe told him: "I need to consider whether you pose a danger to the public, in particular, lone females, that requires me to consider a different type of sentence."