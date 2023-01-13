Telford MP's office manager scoops major recognition for her work helping constituents

Tracey Humphreys was congratulated by the Speaker of the Hpuse of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Tracey Humphreys, Telford office manager for Lucy Allan MP, was runner up in the 'Constituency Office Manager' category of the awards.

The ceremony was hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, at Speaker's House at the Houses of Parliament.

Ms Humphries, from St George's in Telford, was runner up to the office manager of the late Sir David Amess MP.

She said: "I have worked for Lucy for over seven years in Telford. Helping constituents and engaging in community issues has been some of the most challenging and rewarding work I have ever done.

"I am honoured to be recognised in this way. I am supported in Telford by my wonderful colleague Jayne and we have been working flat out this year to ensure that those who need help always have somewhere to seek advice and support.

"It has been a great pleasure supporting and working with Lucy on all her different campaigns and projects. I was so pleased to attend the awards ceremony in London. I met Theresa May and Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, who was lovely."

Telford MP Lucy Allan

Ms Allan said: "I am delighted that Tracey has been recognised by this award. It reflects the incredibly varied, often difficult work she has done, including work with people affected by injustices and scandals. She has been recognised specifically for her work with CSE victims seeking justice, women affected by the maternity scandal at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals and those affected by the Post Office Horizon scandal.

"The day-to-day personal touch Tracey gives to constituents, who often have nowhere else to turn, is incredibly heart warming. Tracey has helped many Afghan and Ukrainian refugees and is currently busy assisting residents with the cost of living crisis and accessing healthcare, which are major issues people are facing.