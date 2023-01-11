The GMB picket line at Donnington Ambulance Hub, Telford

Members of the GMB took to the picket line at the Donnington ambulance hub in Telford again on Wednesday where they were joined by members of other trades unions in solidarity with their cause.

Jacqueline Murphy, a GMB rep at Donnington said: "We have definitely gained membership and we are gaining new members from the non-unionised employees every day. We had three new people join us last night in support of the strike.

"They are joining unions because they are finding the same issues and are becoming more and more disappointed with the actions of the Government and are actively wanting to join the strike."

GMB members on the picket line were disappointed with a statement by business secretary Grant Shapps who accused the unions of failing to provide minimum levels of service.

Ms Murphy said: "We have responded to several category one calls, and this time Unison crews are operating normally alongside non-unionised crews.

"Our dispute is not with West Midlands Ambulance Service, it is with the Government and what they have done to the NHS. Managers have been bringing us cups of tea."

Other people on the picket line were keen to point out that the strike does not just involve ambulance drivers but also maintenance crews, and training bursaries that do not cover the costs of living while people are in training.

"People are actually being put off joining the service because the bursaries are not enough to cover three years of training," one said.

The strikers had plenty of beeps from passing traffic and a loud show of support from a Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crew while the Shropshire Star was with them. But they have had some people shouting "get back to work!" one said.

Support was total from members of Shropshire & Telford TUC who joined the picket line with a Unison and TUC banner.

Kath Perry, the local TUC treasurer and Unison member, said: "We are fighting for an NHS that is going down the drain."

Fellow Unison member Andy Brown, a delegate of the trades council, said: "We want to fight for workers' rights, it is really important that we are here to show our support. The Government is employing divide and rule tactics and they have no idea how ordinary people live."

Protestors pointed to recently announced excess mortality figures which they say can be blamed on issues in the NHS of emergency departments that are packed, and medically fit patients unable to be discharged into social care.

Paramedic Craig Dower, from Newport, has been in the ambulance service since 2004 and became a fully qualified paramedic in 2007.

Mr Dower said: "When I joined we were more an emergency service, now we are picking up the slack left by declining numbers of GPs. We are also responding to social issues, a lot more calls to do with mental health, drugs and alcohol.

"We are trained to deal with those but we are picking up the pieces more. It's because of decades of underfunding, with no spare capacity in the system."

Mr Dower added that levels of stress-related sickness in the service were "going through the roof" as they are finding themselves unable to respond to calls as quickly as they should.