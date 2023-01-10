Survey to help guide £250,000 investment into safety of women and girls in Telford

A survey has been launched to help guide a £250,000 investment into the safety of women and girls

Telford & Wrekin Council had pledged the funding and to help guide policy has launched a survey to gather views on how best to spend the money.

The ‘Safety Matters’ survey will gather the views of women and girls aged 16 plus from across Telford and Wrekin. It asks questions about day and night-time feelings of saftey, as well as allowing for suggestions into improving safety in the borough.

Councillor Kelly Middleton said: “We know that women are disproportionally affected by violence such as domestic abuse, stalking and harassment and have long since championed support and preventative measures in Telford and Wrekin.

“Being a White Ribbon town since 2011, we have worked to address root causes, challenging attitudes and behaviours and this survey is an extension of that work to ensure our efforts are focussed on the right issue affecting women in Telford.

“I’d strongly urge as many women as possible to complete the survey so we understand the issues affecting women at this time and importantly put in place the best measures to ensure everyone feels safe.”

The council has recently launched several initiatives to help tackle violence against women and girls, including developing the CCTV network to act as a deterrent in hotspot areas including taxis, a theatre education programme aimed at young people that challenges unacceptable behaviours and funding licences for safe and secure night time venues such as bars and clubs.