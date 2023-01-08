Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Person hit by train on West Midlands line

TelfordPublished:

A person has been hit by a train on a railway in the West Midlands.

National Rail announced on Sunday evening: "A person has been hit by a train between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or diverted until approximately 9.15pm."

Rail replacement buses are currently running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton via Telford Central in both directions.

West Midlands Railway announced soon after 6pm that the emergency services were responding to an incident near the railway between Telford and Wolverhampton.

*When life is difficult, Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News