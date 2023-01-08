A stock take for zoo sees staff counting every animal from the largest to the smallest

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2023 - Exotic Zoo Stock Take of their animals. In Picture: Ryan Jordan and Julie Doughty with their Meerkats..

Staff counted no less than 447 individual animals, reptiles, insects and birds. And there are 57 different species.

Every venue that has a zoo licence must by law do an annual stock take.

Scott Adams from the Exotic Zoo said: "We had to count everything from the biggest to the smallest."

"Because we have different areas, such as the rain forest to the farm area and nocturnal areas we have a huge range of species here including our newest, a family of otters."

The Exotic Zoo opened at the weekend after a shorter winter break than usual.