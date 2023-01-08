A stock take for zoo sees staff counting every animal from the largest to the smallest

Staff counted no less than 447 individual animals, reptiles, insects and birds. And there are 57 different species.
Every venue that has a zoo licence must by law do an annual stock take.
Scott Adams from the Exotic Zoo said: "We had to count everything from the biggest to the smallest."
"Because we have different areas, such as the rain forest to the farm area and nocturnal areas we have a huge range of species here including our newest, a family of otters."
The Exotic Zoo opened at the weekend after a shorter winter break than usual.
"Because of the huge rise in costs, from electricity to food, we decide that we must open to bring in much needed income."