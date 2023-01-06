The move away from use of plastics led to demise of company says its managing director

Ambroplastics photo: google street view

Ambroplastics Limited, based at Chamber House, Halesfield 13, in Telford, was voluntarily wound up by managing director Phil Caudle at a general meeting of the members of the company in December.

Mr Caudle said the Covid pandemic which saw the company produce protective equipment, had given it some breathing space.

The creditors` voluntary liquidation process has seen Timothy Higgins and Edward Williams, of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, appointed to liquidate the business.

There have been 14 redundancies. During the pandemic the company had employed 23 people.

Ambroplastics , incorporated as a business in 1962 was a UK-based manufacturer of presentation products, specialising in polypropylene.

It gained praise for pivoting its business to make protective face visors for key workers and other personal protective equipment.

The company also donated hundreds of units to the Nightingale Hospital up in Birmingham via a customer who was volunteering at the temporary hospital.

However the general decline in the use of plastics had led to the winding up of the business.

Mr Caudle said: "There is a reluctance to use plastics.

"The pandemic gave everyone a breather at that time but it led to people working from home and to less demand. There was Brexit and the general economy situation led to a downturn.

"The company was set up in 1962 and this has come just after the company's 60th anniversary.

"I had been with the business for 22 years and there were numerous people who had been here longer than I have."

In a statement Mr Higgins said: "The company, based in Telford, is a manufacturer of office supplies, focusing on plastic wallets and other similar products.

"The Company has been impacted by challenging conditions as a result of the pandemic and the decline in the use of plastic packaging.

"Sadly, the position of the company means that all 14 employees have been made redundant immediately following the appointment.

“We know that this will be a difficult time for staff, especially in the current economic environment. Our team will be doing everything possible to support the employees affected.