Emergency crews were on the scene in Telford town centre

Roads were gridlocked near the island next to the Odeon cinema connecting Forge Gate, Woodhouse Central and Lawn Central at around 6pm.

Witnesses saw somebody lying in the road covered with blankets and a bike at the side of the road.

A police car and an ambulance were on the scene with several emergency workers in high visibility jackets. Traffic cleared later on in the evening.