Free debt and money advice sessions available

The sessions will be run by Citizens Advice Telford and Wrekin

The borough's council said it was providing funding for Citizens Advice Telford and Wrekin to run the sessions.

Louise Cross CEO, Citizens Advice Telford and Wrekin, said: “With vital support from Telford & Wrekin Council we have been able to change the way we deliver our services in response to the cost-of-living crisis. The council asked us to make it as easy as possible for residents to access our services and for us to provide more face-to-face advice closer to where people live and work.

“Citizens Advice help 1,000s of residents with advice around managing money, budgeting, claiming the right benefits and help with energy bills every year and with a team of award-winning debt advisers can help you find away forward.

“If you pop in to one of the drop-in sessions or call us, we’ll make an appointment for you to speak to one of our friendly advisers. We will have face to face advice appointments available in communities across the borough.”

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer and Stronger Communities, said: “Many households in our borough are struggling. The cost of living continues to rise and Christmas bills are starting to land on doorsteps.

“By working with Citizens Advice Telford & Wrekin, we’re making it easier for people to get money and debt advice. Sessions are being held around the borough and offer free, confidential advice from experts, face-to-face.

“As a council, we’re on our residents’ side so there are lots of other ways we are helping too, including funding local partners to open warm and welcoming spaces and supporting local food banks. We’ve also set up a cost of living advice website that lists all of the help and advice available, both for residents and businesses.