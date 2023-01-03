Covid, football, the cost-of-living crisis: Here's what Shropshire schoolchildren think of 2022

Sam Osborn, 11, Ellie Delaney, 10, Will Fraser, 11, Ben Feder, 10, and Lily Taylor, 10

This year's Year Six pupils were just seven or eight years old when the coronavirus pandemic brought school as they know it to a sharp halt.

Having enjoyed their first year of uninterrupted education, we asked five pupils from Aqueduct Primary in Telford to look back over the last 12 months.

Excited about school trips and enjoying the freedom of no tests, no masks, and being back outside, they mulled over Covid, war in Ukraine, a first-of-its-kind Jubilee, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the cost of living crisis and, of course, the football.

"Lockdown wasn't too bad, it just felt weird," Sam Osborn, 11, said: "When you have the summer holidays by the time you get to the fifth week you get bored, it was a really long time."

Will Fraser, 11, added: "It's been so much better being back in school, you don't get the advance learning at home that you get in school, unless your parents are teachers.

"Being face-to-face is a lot better than being on a laptop. It felt really good to be back and learning more."

"I don't miss the masks," Ben Feder, 10, said: "I felt like I couldn't breathe. I hated the tests, the one that went in your mouth made you feel sick."

February this year saw Russia invade Ukraine, which hadn't escaped the children's attention.

Sam said: "I feel happy that people can come over here and be safe, but it's sad that they have to leave or fight just because Russia want more money and land. Ukraine are quite innocent."

"This year," Ellie Delaney, 10, added: "I'd like to see all wars end and never happen again because I don't like what's happening."

In early June, the country celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Many of the children remembered being part of the ten of thousands of street parties across the UK.

Ben said: "We made bunting for the jubilee with British flags and grandparents came in to school and we could ask them questions about the golden jubilee."

Just three months later, the country was mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. All of the children remembered where they were when they heard the news.

"We were having a film night," Lily Taylor, 10, said: "My dad saw it on his phone so we put the news on. I was sad and shocked."

"We've known her all of our lives," Sam, who had been playing on his bike, added: "It was very weird."

The cost of living crisis wasn't far from the minds of the school pupils, with some of them feeling the cold at home.

"My dad only wants the heating on for an hour at a time," Lily said. "Luckily we have a fire that we can put on."

Ellie said: "It's terrible how prices are just shooting up like rockets and no one can afford anything."

"Next year," Sam said: "I'd like to see the prices of everything go down. I'd like for more people to be more comfortable in their home."

And fresh in the mind of the children was the England men's football team's defeat at the World Cup.

Ellie said: "I was probably the second most upset person in my house, after my dad."

"It was annoying when we lost," Ben said: "I hoped that France would win because that would show that they're a really good team, and we only lost because they're so good."

Will added: "I would like to see England play France again next year!"

Thankfully, this year saw the victory of England's Lionesses in the European Championships, which hadn't escaped the two young girls.

Lily said: "I was really excited when the women won the Euros."

Ellie added: "I was so excited! I've been begging my teacher to put together a girls team and he's done it."

"I remember it too," Ben added: "I had to listen to mum talk about how much better women's football is than men's!"