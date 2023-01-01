Shropshire MP pays tribute to former Pope Benedict

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard met the Pope during a visit to the Vatican in December

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said it had been a huge privilege to meet Benedict who did a great deal to bring Christians across the world together.

Mr Pritchard met the late Pope on his arrival at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh during his state visit to the UK in September 2010, and again when he visited Westminster. He was one of just three MPs invited to join the Queen at Holyrood Palace to greet him.

Mr Pritchard was also invited to meet him at the Vatican in December 2012, where he witnessed Benedict make his first post on social media.