Shropshire MP pays tribute to former Pope Benedict

By Mark AndrewsTelfordPublished: Comments

A Shropshire MP who met Pope Benedict XVI on three occasions has paid tribute to the late Pontiff.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard met the Pope during a visit to the Vatican in December

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said it had been a huge privilege to meet Benedict who did a great deal to bring Christians across the world together.

Mr Pritchard met the late Pope on his arrival at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh during his state visit to the UK in September 2010, and again when he visited Westminster. He was one of just three MPs invited to join the Queen at Holyrood Palace to greet him.

Mr Pritchard was also invited to meet him at the Vatican in December 2012, where he witnessed Benedict make his first post on social media.

Mr Pritchard said: "His state visit was a huge success and did a great deal for ecumenicalism across the UK, and also helped to revive the Christian faith in many churches."

