Brookside children were 'fantastic representatives' say police after incident

Brookside. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Thursday in Bishopdale, Brookside and officers attended to locate a girl reported to be running in the road.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of Telford Police, said: "We received a report of a young child running in the road in Bishopdale, Brookside.

"Officers attended and with the help of some local children were able to locate the child at her home address."

PCSO Balaam added that a "safe and well check was completed and no further police action was needed".