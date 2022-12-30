Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brookside children were 'fantastic representatives' say police after incident

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police have thanked children in Telford for their help after they received a report of a young child running in the road.

Brookside. Photo: Google
Brookside. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Thursday in Bishopdale, Brookside and officers attended to locate a girl reported to be running in the road.

PCSO Katy Balaam, of Telford Police, said: "We received a report of a young child running in the road in Bishopdale, Brookside.

"Officers attended and with the help of some local children were able to locate the child at her home address."

PCSO Balaam added that a "safe and well check was completed and no further police action was needed".

"Thank you to the children that assisted officers, they were well-mannered, polite and fantastic representatives of Brookside."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News