Cineworld in Telford evacuated after vaper sets off fire alarm

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished: Comments

Firefighters evacuated Telford's Cineworld cinema after the fire alarm was set off by vape smoke.

Cineworld Telford, Southwater Square, Telford
Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Cineworld in Southwater at around 9.20pm on Wednesday after the fire alarm was set off.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the incident was a false alarm caused by vaping.

