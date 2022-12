The Priorslee pub, Telford. Photo: Google

Staff at The Priorslee, were evacuated from the premises before two fire crews arrived.

The alarm at the Priorslee Avenue pub was raised at 11.44am and the incident was brought under control before noon with a dry powder extinguisher.

Two crews from Telford were sent to the scene where a thermal imaging camera was used to ensure the flames were completely out before firefighters were stood down at 11.59am.