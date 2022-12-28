Electric vehicle owners stuck in long queues at Telford Services to charge cars

Telford Services was among those cited by Tesla owners who went onto social media to complain about long queues for the charges.

Rail strikes meaning they could not let the train take the strain, festive travellers took to the roads to visit family for the holidays.

But with only a limited amount of chargers still in place across the UK, many drivers found themselves facing queues to use them - and not enough power left in the car battery to drive to alternative sites.

Telford Services off Junction 4 of the M54 in east Telford was one place motorists said they had had to wait to use a charger.

The main problem however seemed to be at the Tebay services on the M6 in Cumbria - one driver posted that the family had waited two hours to charge up.

While electric cars are becoming more popular, the roll-out of chargers across the county has stalled with "not spots" in many areas.