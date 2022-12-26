Maisie grows her hair for the Princess Trust

Maisie Gough, from Woodside, Telford, who has had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust..

The 11-year-old from Woodside, Telford, vowed to grow her hair as long as she could and then have it cut to donate it to The Princess Trust.

Last week Maisie braved the hairdresser's scissors and had 16 inches of her lovely long locks snipped.

The hair will be used by The Princess Trust to make a wig, or wigs, for someone who has lost theirs.

Maisie's long hair ready to cut

Maisie had to have treatment at The Princess Royal after she suffered diabetic keto acidosis, triggered by Covid she contracted last year.

She is now learning to cope with her diabetes and the project to grow her her has been something positive to focus on, mum, Louise said.

The haircut took place at The Brewery Inn, Telford with hairdresser, Emma Dawes doing the honours.

Maisie with her older brother Jonah (15) and her older sister Keira (18)

Louise said: "We managed to get 15 inches from the sides and 16 inches from the back.

"We're so very proud of her. The Brewery Inn was absolutely packed as it also had a charity bingo night and the hair cut was done during the interval. I got so overwhelmed when it was done I starting crying. I thought my heart was going to burst with pride.

"Maisie's stay in the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford made her aware of other children with illnesses and she wanted to have her long hair cut to make a wig for someone who has lost theirs."