The car crashed at around 8.30am

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had taken place at the Ketley Brook Roundabout in Telford.

It happened shortly after 8.30am today.

Officers said they sent one crew to the scene of the incident after receiving a call advising them of a car crash.

They said that the crew, from Wellington, had found a vehicle that had hit traffic lights on the roundabout.