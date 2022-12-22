Zoo facing crippling energy bills thankful for 'game changer' green grant

Zoo keeper, Ellen Sharp with Martha the bearded dragon

Telford Exotic Zoo were one of the 26 charities, schools, organisations and businesses to receive a share of £200,000 from Telford & Wrekin's Climate Change Fund.

The zoo was hit hard by the energy bill increase that saw their monthly bills rise by £4,000 a month. Three months on, their struggles have only increased.

Owner, Scott Adams explained: "Now we're in the depths of winter, it's even worse. We're running at a loss.

"We haven't got the opportunity to save on energy bills or change for lower wattage because our animals rely on the heat. It's part of their life support. Reducing energy use isn't a possibility."

The struggling centre approached the council, who signposted the business to their Climate Change Fund.

Telford & Wrekin established the grant to help communities carry out projects to reduce the borough’s carbon footprint.

The zoo plan on using their £10,000 boost to get the ball rolling on their solar panel project.

Scott said: "It's difficult to have reserves in the bank when we've demolished one site, built another and dragged ourselves through the pandemic and now this. Sometimes it feels like you can't even stand up and walk straight.

"We're so thankful for the funding and the support. Hopefully it'll be a game changer and start the ball rolling."

But for the zoo's owner, self-sufficiency isn't just a matter of saving money.

Scott added: "To be able to generate our energy needs ourselves, that's what conservation is all about. The problems facing the environment and our wildlife is based in our need and greed for fossil fuels.

"If we can find a way to do it ourselves, it would be a good glimmer of hope. We can show other zoos that it's possible.

"We've been through quite a lot already, and we always manage to find a way. It's worth doing because we believe in it, and we'll keep believing in it."

Telford & Wrekin Council received 34 applications for its 2022 round of Climate Change Fund grants, which offered up to £10k to organisations looking to deliver projects that contribute to the council’s goal of reducing the borough’s carbon footprint to net zero by 2030.