Inquest opened after mechanic, 29, found dead at home in Telford

Published:

An inquest has been opened into the death of a young mechanic in his 20s.

Cameron Marc Michael Brian Alexander Heighway, aged 29, was found dead at home in Wantage, Woodside, Telford on December 1. He was 29.

A hearing at Shirehall was told that police and paramedics attended his home following reports of an unresponsive male. On arrival, there were no signs of life and Mr Heighway was pronounced dead at the address.

Police enquiries found there to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Heighway's death.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to March 28 next year.

