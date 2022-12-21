Farming farmily keep Christmas Eve carol service tradition going

The Marsh Green chapel that closed

The Evans family is hoping people will flock to the family farm near Longden-on-Tern.

The service will be held at Isombridge Farm near Marsh Green at 5.30pm on December 24 and will be followed by mince pies and other refreshments.

Drivers can use the postcode TF6 6NF on sat-navs.

Mary Evans said the family held the first farmyard carol service after Marsh Green Chapel closed about 18 months ago.

"The chapel Christmas Eve service had always been such a wonderful event we didn't want to see it end so held it in the farmyard last year and again this year," she said.

"Everyone is very welcome."

"The organist from the chapel, Cynthia Chesterton, will bring her keyboard to accompany the singing and we would just say to people, wrap up warm and bring your best singing voices."