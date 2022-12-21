Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Farming farmily keep Christmas Eve carol service tradition going

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A Christmas Eve carol service will be held at a farmyard in Shropshire - after the local chapel closed its doors.

The Marsh Green chapel that closed
The Marsh Green chapel that closed

The Evans family is hoping people will flock to the family farm near Longden-on-Tern.

The service will be held at Isombridge Farm near Marsh Green at 5.30pm on December 24 and will be followed by mince pies and other refreshments.

Drivers can use the postcode TF6 6NF on sat-navs.

Mary Evans said the family held the first farmyard carol service after Marsh Green Chapel closed about 18 months ago.

"The chapel Christmas Eve service had always been such a wonderful event we didn't want to see it end so held it in the farmyard last year and again this year," she said.

"Everyone is very welcome."

"The organist from the chapel, Cynthia Chesterton, will bring her keyboard to accompany the singing and we would just say to people, wrap up warm and bring your best singing voices."

A collection will be made at the event for Severn Hospice.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News