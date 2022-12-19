Why did the chicken in Telford get caught by a police officer?

Picture: Telford Police

The St George's Safer Neighbourhood Team at Telford Police found the chicken crossing a road on Monday.

Officers did not need to be egged on to recapture the bird, especially as it was crossing a road.

They swooped on the feathered escapee and returned it to its rightful owner.

A spokesman for Telford Police said they had finally helped solve the age old mystery, why did the chicken cross the road: