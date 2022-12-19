Why did the chicken in Telford get caught by a police officer?

The St George's Safer Neighbourhood Team at Telford Police found the chicken crossing a road on Monday.
Officers did not need to be egged on to recapture the bird, especially as it was crossing a road.
They swooped on the feathered escapee and returned it to its rightful owner.
A spokesman for Telford Police said they had finally helped solve the age old mystery, why did the chicken cross the road:
A spokesman for Telford Police said: "St George's SNT found this lost chicken crossing a road today after it became a little bit too "free range", it has now been returned to the owner and finally the mystery of why the chicken crossed the road has been solved once and for all."