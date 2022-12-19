Leon Russell, aged 9, who carried out a charity walk around Woodside, Telford, in memory of his dad Nik, who died from DKA in January.

Brave Leon and his family were rocked when Nik Russell, aged 32, died in January of diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes.

The family pledged to raise £10,000 before Christmas for Diabetes UK - and before the weekend's sponsored walk they were still about £2,500 short of that target before Leon stepped up to the plate.

About 25-30 people joined in the three laps of the Woodside area of Telford, starting and finishing at the Elizabethan pub.

Leon said: "I feel proud and accomplished that we did the walk."

Kelly Lake, a barmaid at the Elizabethan, said: "Leon was very tired after the walk. It was cold and icy on the day.

"But a police car and a bus driver stopped to donate money and drivers were beeping us on the three laps of Woodside."

It is too early to say whether the £10,000 figure has been hit but Kelly said the signs are looking good.

"We are still counting it and more is coming in," she said. "And people can still make donations of course at the pub."

Nik's family and friends have been raising money since the summer to raise awareness of DKA in his memory, spearheaded by mum licensee Lesley Russell and her former husband, Phil.

But Sunday's walk had a special emotional resonance for the family as it will be their first Christmas without Nik.

Nik was a much loved and well known member of the community, his funeral raised £1,200 for Diabetes UK.

Since then there have been a series of fundraisers including a hugely successful special day at the Elizabethan pub. And on Monday a children's party was being held to put even more into the coffers.

The special day in the summer alone raised more than £5,000 from a disco, chest wax, raffle, tombola, cake sale, all donated a community that rallied round the family,

Various raffles and a charity prize bingo raised a further £727.50 taking the total to a huge £7,447.50.

Kelly said: "Leon decided he wanted to do laps of the Woodside perimeter.

"Leon has already got sponsors per lap, but we are taking donations to help him reach his goal."

She added: "The community have been so supportive to the cause and to all of the family

"It has brought people closer together and just shows how much love is in the world.

"We can't thank everyone enough."

People who wish to donate can pop a message to the Elizabethan Facebook page, or pop in to the pub.