Festive surprise on top of The Wrekin as tree honours those we've lost

The Tree of Remembrance on top of The Wrekin. Photo by @krisography_studios.

The Tree of Remembrance is covered with baubles and other decorations, many paying tribute to people who have passed away.

They have been attached to the Christmas tree by scores of walkers enjoy a trek up The Wrekin.

The idea was born three years ago when a group of regular walkers were on one of their trips to the summit and thought it would be nice to decorate one of the fir trees.

Linda Chadwick said: "Many people come up here for some peace and quiet and to remember those who have passed away. We decided to invite people to put a memory to a loved one on the tree in the form of a bauble or other decoration."

Last year the group added battery lights to the tree to come on in the morning and this year decided to have them on at night as well.

Linda said visitors have been in tears reading the tributes on the decorations.