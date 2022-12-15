Council leader selected as parliamentary candidate for Telford

Shaun Davies with the Telford Labour Party

Shaun Davies thanked the Labour Party for the selection.

He said: "It’s one of my greatest honours of my life to be selected by fellow Telford Labour members to be their parliamentary candidate for my home town."

"Telford needs a Labour MP and Britain needs a Labour government so we can deliver for Telford and deliver for Great Britain."

Congratulations to @CllrShaunDavies who is the newly selected parliamentary candidate for Telford. pic.twitter.com/odA4qstFGN — West Midlands Labour (@WMLabour) December 14, 2022

West Midlands Labour has congratulated Mr Davies on his selection.