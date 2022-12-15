Notification Settings

Council leader selected as parliamentary candidate for Telford

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

The leader of Telford and Wrekin Council has been selected as the Labour parliamentary candidate for Telford.

Shaun Davies with the Telford Labour Party
Shaun Davies thanked the Labour Party for the selection.

He said: "It’s one of my greatest honours of my life to be selected by fellow Telford Labour members to be their parliamentary candidate for my home town."

"Telford needs a Labour MP and Britain needs a Labour government so we can deliver for Telford and deliver for Great Britain."

West Midlands Labour has congratulated Mr Davies on his selection.

Lucy Allan is the Conservative MP for Telford, and has been an MP since May 2015.

