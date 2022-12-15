Council leader says it is one of the greatest honours of his life to be chosen as parliamentary candidate

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/12/2020 - Telford & Wrekin Council Leader - Cllr Shaun Davies - December 2020.

The leader of Telford and Wrekin Council has been chosen by the local labour party to be its prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

He said: "It’s one of my greatest honours of my life to be selected by fellow Telford Labour members to be their parliamentary candidate for my home town.

"Telford needs a Labour MP and Britain needs a Labour government so we can deliver for Telford and deliver for Great Britain

"In Telford we have an MP with a 11,000+ majority - the challenge to overturn that majority will be massive but Telford Labour and I will give it our all to make it happen.

"I am under no illusion that we have a mountain to climb but I am determined to win the hearts and minds of the people of Telford."

Lucy Allan, the current Conservative MP, first became the region's parliamentary representative in 2015, narrowly beating Labour's Kuldip Sahota by around 700 votes. In the 2019 vote, she increased her majority significantly.

Councillor Davies said that, while he was born and bred in Telford, he was very aware that many people had moved to the area to make it their home and to start a new life.

"I want everyone here to have a voice in Parliament," he said.

"I would be Telford's voice in Westminster and not Westminster's voice here. Telford would very much remain my home and I would visit London as part of my role as MP."

He said that as someone whose children went to state school locally and who used local GP services he had a good insight into the problems the sectors were facing and would fight for investment into public services. Public transport would be another priority along with housing and jobs.

"Telford has missed out when it comes to levelling up," he said.

"Public services in this country are not just on their knees they are face down on the floor and this has to change."

His role as a vice-chair of the Local Government Association and Labour leader on the association had allowed him to get involved in the wider world.

"It allows me to sit in meetings with Keir Starmer and his team and listen. It also allows me to take Telford to the capital."