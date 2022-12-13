Police seize vehicles and make arrest in Telford road traffic sting

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

Officers stopped about 60-80 vehicles in the operation on Tuesday, dealing with six of them for allegedly having no tax. Four of those vehicles were seized.

They also seized a vehicle because the driver allegedly had no licence and no insurance

Two men were stopped and search on suspicion of possession of drugs, with one man arrested for possession of a bladed article.

They also issued a ticket to a man for no seat belt, one driver was given a ticket for an insecure load.