Police seize vehicles and make arrest in Telford road traffic sting

By David Tooley

Police seized five vehicles and arrested one man in a major road traffic operation in Telford.

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police
Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

Officers stopped about 60-80 vehicles in the operation on Tuesday, dealing with six of them for allegedly having no tax. Four of those vehicles were seized.

They also seized a vehicle because the driver allegedly had no licence and no insurance

Two men were stopped and search on suspicion of possession of drugs, with one man arrested for possession of a bladed article.

They also issued a ticket to a man for no seat belt, one driver was given a ticket for an insecure load.

A police spokesman added though that "all breath tests were negative" and a number of parents were given car seat safety advice.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

