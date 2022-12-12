Telford's graffiti hotspot given a new lease of life

The colourful two-sided mural, created by local graffiti artist Neil Willis from ‘Auniqueart’, shows Ketley's history with a steam train as the centre piece

Bold, new artwork has appeared on a railway bridge in Ketley, Telford.

The artwork, commissioned by Ketley and Overdale Councillors Eileen Callear and Amrik Jhawar, is hoping to deter vandals and make people feel safe.

The mural was created by local graffiti artist Neil Willis from 'Auniqueart'. The artwork shows the area's history with a steam train as the centre piece, with a nod to UK wildlife in the Blue Tit and fox that stand on either side of the locomotive.

Councillor Paul Watling said: "This commissioned artwork by the Safer & Stronger project is a positive contribution to making a difference here.

“The new artwork is by a respected graffiti artist and replace a bridge previously used as a hotspot for ‘tagging’ a technique of spraying initials creating an eye sore and a place for anti-social behaviour to gather.

“Now the bridge is a tribute to the area’s history and a piece of art people can enjoy and take pride in. hopefully deterring some of the unwanted behaviour.”

The railway line opened in May 1857, initially for freight to Ketley Ironworks, and then for passengers in 1859 before closing for good in 1964.

Ketley's railway station no longer stands, but would have been situated next to what is now the Ping Hong chinese takeaway.