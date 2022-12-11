Family of one-year-old girl killed in Telford crash call for street lights

Winnie-Grace Campbell from Donnington, Telford, who died after a crash on New Trench Road in Telford aged 19 months

Winnie-Grace Elizabeth Campbell, from Donnington, Telford, died in hospital on Valentines Day this year after a collision on A518 New Trench Road, Telford.

The crash also claimed the life of 48-year-old care worker Rachel Jane Broadhurst, from Sutton Hill in Telford.

Now, the one-year-old's family have started a petition, appealing for street-lights to be installed on the busy road.

Winnie's cousin and god-mother, Chloe Bates, 23, said she hoped the petition would shine some light on a horrible situation.

"I'm not saying street lights would have prevented the accident that took Winnie and Rachel's life," Chloe, from Newport, explained, "but it's an awful road.

"It's a very straight bit of road, people speed, there's a footpath there and it's in complete darkness. Especially during the winter when the weather conditions are bad, street lights would be very helpful.

"It's about getting something good out of this terrible thing, if it could improve safety it would only be a good thing.

"It would be nice to this for her, have them installed in Winnie's name, so she's left her little footprint on the world."

In the first two days, the petition gained over 800 signatures from members of the public and local government.

Donnington & Muxton Councillor Tom Hoof said the amount of deaths on the stretch of road were unacceptable.

He added: “The A518 urgently needs a safety review after the amount of accidents and the very tragic deaths that have happened.

"Street lights are the first step to making this dangerous road more safe for everyone, I fully support Chloe and her families campaign."

Following the fatal incident in February, tributes were paid to Winnie and Rachel, with Rachel's family describing the mother as a "loving, caring woman" with a "heart of gold".

At the time, Winnie's mother, Ashleigh Campbell said: "Winnie was always such a happy baby girl, who loved to dance, jump and play.

"Without her our family now has a huge hole that will never again be filled, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure to love her."