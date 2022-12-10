Notification Settings

Ferris wheel power fault in Telford leaves passengers stranded at the top

By David Tooley

A couple of people spent about 20 minutes stuck at the top of a Ferris wheel when the power went off.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire crew was scrambled at 12.12pm on Saturday from Telford Central to Southwater to an urgent call to the Christmas market.

When the emergency crew arrived they found that two passengers had been stuck on top of the wheel in freezing temperatures when a trip switch caused the wheel to lose power and stop turning.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said no action was needed by them when they got there because the switch was fixed and the relieved passengers found themselves on terra firma once more.

The fire service stop message was received by its control room at 12.30pm.

