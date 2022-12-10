County representatives to sing for Shropshire and the unsung at Royal carol service in London

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire: Anna Turner.

The Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey next Thursday will take place just days after a high profile event in Telford will bring together 200 people to shine a spotlight on the area's unsung heroes and highlight the power of human connection and comfort in bringing people together during the Christmas period.

Four people from Shropshire and their guests have been invited to Westminster Abbey by Anna Turner, the Lord Lieutenant of the county, in recognition of the massive amount they have done to help others in our community.

They are Mrs Julie Lockley, Mrs Christine Jones, Mrs Jane Rylands and The Rev Linda Cox.

Lord Lieutenant Turner said: "It will be absolutely lovely and the most wonderful evening."

King Charles III and Camilla, The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family will attend the Together At Christmas carol service.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "It is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them."

Running in tandem with the service at the Abbey, a family of Together at Christmas community carol services will be taking place around the UK across December to celebrate local heroes.

Telford's St George's Church has been chosen to provide one of eight venues around the country. The carol service there will be held on Tuesday with space for 200 people.

Hosted by Lord Lieutenant Turner and supported by The Royal Foundation, it will be tailored to the local community whilst also including elements of the Westminster Abbey service. Guests will also receive a special foreword written by The Princess of Wales.

Catherine, The Princess of Wales, is spearheading the services that recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

Local Together At Christmas community carol services are being hosted in Belfast, Handsworth Birmingham, Glasgow, Middlesborough, Newcastle, Peterborough, St George’s Church, Telford, and St Thomas’ Church, Swansea.

Lord Lieutenant Turner said: "I feel honoured that we have been asked to have one. It will give us the chance to celebrate and thank more people who make a good difference to others."

The carol service at Westminster Abbey will be combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none.

It will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, including ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’, which was selected through a public poll.

The carols will sit alongside musical performances by guests including Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, and a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C.

Poignant readings will be delivered by speakers including The Prince of Wales, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox.

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special programme narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones, airing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

The broadcast will feature additional content including an introduction from The Princess of Wales, films highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to support others, and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Guest nominations have been drawn from Lieutenancies across the UK, alongside community networks and charities associated with members of the Royal Family, including some of the patronages of Her Late Majesty.

The congregation will also consist of those who may be more vulnerable or isolated in our communities – including people who might find the winter period particularly challenging.