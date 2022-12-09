MP given assurances over improvements to Telford bus services

Lucy Allan has met with Arriva bosses

Telford MP Lucy Allan met executives of bus company Arriva in Parliament following concerns raised by residents - and was told that an influx of new drivers is on the way in the new year.

Ms Allan met Arriva midlands area director Simon Mathieson and midlands commercial director Andrew Godley on Monday and was told that there has been a significant reduction in driver numbers without enough time to train replacements.

Ms Allan said: "It takes 10 times longer to train a bus driver than to serve a contractual notice period and this has meant that Arriva experienced a significant reduction in driver numbers without enough time to train replacements.

"In turn, this has meant that fewer services can be run, and that those remaining are often overcrowded."

Ms Allan said: "I welcome Arriva’s forthright recognition of the issues currently facing passengers in Telford.

"I was therefore pleased that Arriva were very clear that they know that recent bus services have not been acceptable and have let down many of my constituents. I shared the experiences of my constituents directly with Arriva, and these cases will help to deliver better services in future. Getting in touch with your MP really can make the difference."

They discussed the reliability of school services, people being left waiting at bus stops after services are cancelled and fixing the driver shortage.

Ms Allan said she will seek more funding for bus services in Telford – particularly with regard to supporting concessionary passengers including pensioners and people with disabilities.

"Arriva shared with me a detailed plan they already have in place to rectify issues with punctuality, cancellations and overcrowding. The Executives have confirmed that significant improvements in service will be in place by the end of January 2023.

"I will be holding Arriva to account for the promises made , but am grateful that progress is being made towards the services Telford needs."

In the meantime Arriva has announced changes to "improve Telford's bus network" with timetable changes coming into effect from January 3, 2023.

Services numners 1/2 Telford Town Centre – Dawley – Madeley – Sutton Hill service timetable is being revised between 4.30 pm and 6.00 pm on Saturdays, with buses running every 20 minutes between Telford Town Centre and Dawley, and every 40 minutes between Telford Town Centre and Sutton Hill.

There is no change to the timetable at other times with buses continuing to run every 15 minutes between Telford Town Centre and Dawley, and every 30 minutes between Telford Town Centre and Sutton Hill.

Service number 3 Telford Town Centre – Randlay - Brookside

This service will no longer operate through Hollinswood during the day on Mondays to Saturdays with buses to Randlay and Brookside continuing to run every 15 minutes.

For the replacement service for Hollinswood see route 12 on Monday to Saturday daytime, and route 3A Monday to Saturday evenings and Sundays.

Service 3A Telford Town Centre – Hollinswood – Randlay - Brookside

This service will run every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday evenings and Sundays.

Some early morning journeys on Mondays to Saturdays will also run as route 3A, to maintain a link for students wishing to travel from Hollinswood to Telford Park School in Stirchley. A special school day only service will return from Telford Park School at 2.50 pm.

Service 4 Madeley – Telford Town Centre – Wellington - Leegomery

On Monday to Friday a revised timetable will run before 7 am and between 5pm and 7pm. On Saturdays a revised timetable will run before 10am and between 4pm and 7pm.

There is no change to the timetable at other times with buses continuing to run up to every 12 minutes on Mondays to Fridays and up to every 15 minutes on Saturdays. On Monday to Saturday evenings and all-day Sunday, there will be a bus every 30 minutes.

Service number 7 Telford Town Centre – Trench – Hadley - Wellington

A revised timetable will be introduced on Mondays to Fridays, with buses running every 30 minutes throughout the day. Buses on Saturdays will continue to run up to every 30 minutes throughout the day. There is a Monday to Saturday evening and Sunday service too.

12 Telford Town Centre - Hollinswood

A new service will provide Hollinswood customers with a bus every 30 minutes direct into Telford Town Centre between 8 am and 6 pm on Mondays to Saturdays. All buses will run through Hollinswood in an anticlockwise direction, so customers will board and alight at the same bus stop.

At all other times, route 3A will operate through Hollinswood.

X7 Shrewsbury – Wellington - Newport

The 7.32am College Day only journey from Newport will be advanced by five minutes, departing from Newport Interchange at 7.27am. The departure from Wellington Bus Station will remain at 8.25am.

The 1610 College Day only journey from Newport will be delayed by 5 minutes, departing from Shrewsbury Bus Station at 1615.