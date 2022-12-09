Applications open for £500 grant to help young Telford people achieve dreams

Councillor Shaun Davies said he is thrilled that the grant is once again on offer to young people in the borough

Applications for the Council's ‘Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant' have opened for it's seventh year.

The grants aim to give residents aged 15 to 25 a helping hand to take the next steps in their career.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: "I’m thrilled that we are once again offering this grant to young people across the borough. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support people in their education, employment and training and give back to our local community.

"Over the last six years, the grant scheme has supported 369 young people with a total of £79,697 and made a huge difference to their lives.

"Every cycle we meet so many enthusiastic and intelligent young people who showcase their passions. We’re on their side and want them to achieve their dreams.

"It’s a real privilege to be a helping hand for young people and to see how a relatively small amount of money can make such a big impact."

To be eligible for the grant of up to £500, the young person must live in Telford & Wrekin, or be a Telford and Wrekin child in care or care leaver living outside of the borough, aged between 15 and 25.

They must show how the funding could help them overcome barriers into accessing education, employment or training. It is also available to those seeking to start up their own business who are in need of an initial investment.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, the council's cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “All of our young people deserve the chance to pursue their dream careers and the Young Person Grant can make that possible.

“We invite all eligible candidates to apply and look forward to hearing about what they want to achieve going forward – whether to overcome a hardship, start up a business or enrol in education to help them on their journey to success.

“So, to not miss the deadline, we encourage entrants to submit their applications early. We look forward to reading them!”

Applications are now open and will close at 5pm on January 5.