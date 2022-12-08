Skateboard coach and BMX champ give council thumbs-up over new skate park

BMX freestyle ace Chester Turner at the new skate park off Wombridge Road in Telford

Wombridge skate park, off Wombridge Road, is the first of three new parks set to open in the Telford and Wrekin borough over the coming months.

Another on Teece Drive in Priorslee is expected to be ready by Christmas, with the third in Lewis Crescent in Wellington planned for early next year.

The facilities, funded through contributions from housing developers, will take the total number of skate parks in the borough to 12.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services said: “These skate parks are in addition to the investment Telford & Wrekin Council is putting into play areas across the borough.

“We want children and teenagers to have access to quality outdoor sporting opportunities and be active because it is vital for their development and wellbeing.”

BMX freestyle ace Chester Turner is a member of Wrekin Riders and enjoys practising his bar spins at Wombridge park.

The 11-year-old, from Telford, has competed in America and the Middle East and is ranked in the top six freestyle riders in the UK, having performed in the BMX Freestyle National Series 2022.

Chester said: “I meet new people and make friends at the skate park. It’s good because you can keep fit, I’m not sitting on my Xbox. I’d love to go around the world one day doing shows but for now I’m just having fun.”

The all-concrete Wombridge skate park has been designed to maximise flow – how easily it is to skate around the features and get a good ‘run’ – and is getting great feedback from beginner skateboarders and professionals.

Qualified skateboarding coach and mum-of-two Laura Goh is a fan.

She said: “The park has been designed to mimic famous street skate spots.

“Wombridge is the only skate park in the borough with curved ledges and challenging features like this are fantastic for experienced riders.

“The park is also accessible for beginners because they can roll in instead of dropping in. There’s a range of flat banks and mellow banks meaning beginners can have fun and build up their confidence.

“It’s great to have skate parks like this to practice skateboarding and progress. As well as physical exercise, meeting at the parks is a chance for people to socialise and be creative in a safe space.