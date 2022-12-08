Host of top runners set to take part in Telford 10k this weekend

Runners taking part in the Telford 10k in 2019

The Telford 10k Road Race returns on Sunday, December 11, with a number of top class runners lining up for the event.

Organised by Telford Athletic Club, the run starts from Telford Town Park, with three races for runners of different performance levels.

The first group off will be men expecting to finish inside 40 minutes, starting at 10.30am, followed by women expecting to complete the race in under 40 minutes from 11.10am, before the third start at 11.50am for those expecting to take more than 38 minutes.

Paul Sanderson from Telford Athletic Club said: "The race has grown over recent years and is now regarded as one of the premier races in the country, and as well as attracting a top class international standard field it is also popular with runners of all abilities aiming to get personal bests."

He added: "All three races use the same course, which starts at the Southwater Town Park entrance, around Randlay Pool then down the Silkin Way to Aqueduct and then back to the amphitheatre before doing another lap of the same then into the finish at the amphitheatre.

"It will be a great opportunity to see some of the fastest road runners in the country running on the paths of the Telford Town Park, alongside hundreds of others, all looking to have a great day out and hopefully get a personal best time on what is regarded as one of the fastest courses in the country."

Mr Sanderson said the race had moved venue over the years to provide a better running experience, saying: "The race first started in 1984 and was held around the streets of Wellington based at the Wellington Swimming Pool.

"In 1998 the course moved due to the increase in Sunday traffic to its current course in the traffic-free award-winning Telford Town Park. "

Mr Sanderson said that the line-up for Sunday includes a host of top runners.

He said: "In 2021 a new women's course record was set by Samantha Harrison, from Nottingham in 32.07, improving her own record from 2019 by 24 seconds. Samantha represented England at the Commonwealth Games and GB at the European Championships both at 10, 000m.

"Last week she set the women's fastest ever time in a UK parkrun when she ran 15.37 for the five-kilometre course at Long Eaton.

"She is entered again and will be going for a hat-trick of victories as she is the fastest in the field with 31.11 which she ran at the Trafford 10k in March earlier this year.

"Lily Partridge is the second fastest on paper with a best 10k time of 32.20, while last year's runner up Katie Holt from Stoke is the third fastest.

"Adam Craig from Inverclyde holds the men's record in 2019, running 28.32, which had been held by five times winner Telford AC's GB International Chris Davies who ran 28.52 in 2003.

"Last year's winner was Alfie Manthorpe from Sheffield who ran 29.08, when 27 men ran faster than 30 minutes.

"The fastest man in the field is Kadar Omar from Birchfield Harriers: the Ethiopian has a personal best of 28.27, with Jack Gray from Cambridge the second fastest with 28.49. Jack was second in 2018 and fourth in 2019.

"The third fastest man is Kieran Clements from Shaftesbury Barnet in London, whose best 10k time is 28.52.

"The 2016 winner Joshua Grace is also entered."

Race director Dave Mansbridge said he was delighted with the quality of the field assembled this year, with the race again chosen to host an inter-area competition with teams representing the North, the Midlands, the Armed Forces and North Wales taking part as well as an inter-university team race.

Telford Athletic Club's Dylan Gillett from Wellington, whose best 10k time is 29.56, has been in fine form this winter which has won him a place in the Midlands area team.

This year there are 56 men who have a predicted time of 30 minutes or quicker, including entries from Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands and some UK based New Zealanders.