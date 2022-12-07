Council leader calls for government to 'get a grip' over strikes

Councillor Shaun Davies

The Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies, said that the extent of industrial action planned for the month was evidence of the government's failure.

He said: "These hard working staff who have kept the country going during the pandemic are rightly asking for better pay and conditions at work during a cost of living crisis, but any strike is a sign of failure and I urge the government to get around the table with the unions to hammer out a fair deal for working people.

"I know from speaking to many of those people who are striking, the last thing they want to do is inconvenience the public at large, as well as lose a day's pay in the lead-up to Christmas. That is why it is imperative that an agreed deal that is fair is arrived at.

"The government is failing working people. We have the highest tax burden since the Second World War and these strikes in every sector of our economy are a sign of failure and this government must get a grip."

Meanwhile Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, also criticised the government over the situation – but called for further negotiation, not more strike action.

She said: "These strikes are a direct result of the Conservatives’ mismanagement of the economy: soaring inflation, low growth and unfair tax hikes. Workers are understandably unhappy with low pay and Government mismanagement.

“However negotiations are the answer, not strike action. The Conservatives have already run the NHS into the ground and taken staff for granted. The Health Secretary needs to urgently get round the table to find a fair solution.