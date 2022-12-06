MP welcomes rural broadband scheme

Mark Pritchard MP with Thomas Bibb, chief executive office of Exascale

The gigabit full fibre broadband was installed in Horton by Exascale, an internet service provider founded in 2009 and which has offices in Trench Lock.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard joined local residents for the opening of the scheme on Saturday, which happened to be Small Business Saturday.

Mr Pritchard said: “Exascale is a great example of a local start-up business which is going from strength to strength and delivering on its amazing 'Digital Village' concept. The extension of broadband to more rural areas, backed by government funding, is helping to connect people and communities.”