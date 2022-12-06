Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP welcomes rural broadband scheme

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

An MP has welcomed the opening of a new broadband scheme in a rural part of his constituency.

Mark Pritchard MP with Thomas Bibb, chief executive office of Exascale
Mark Pritchard MP with Thomas Bibb, chief executive office of Exascale

The gigabit full fibre broadband was installed in Horton by Exascale, an internet service provider founded in 2009 and which has offices in Trench Lock.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard joined local residents for the opening of the scheme on Saturday, which happened to be Small Business Saturday.

Mr Pritchard said: “Exascale is a great example of a local start-up business which is going from strength to strength and delivering on its amazing 'Digital Village' concept. The extension of broadband to more rural areas, backed by government funding, is helping to connect people and communities.”

New broadband infrastructure is being delivered under the Government's £210 million Gigabit Voucher Scheme, which offers vouchers worth up to £4,500 to homes and businesses in rural areas to help cover the costs of installing gigabit broadband.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News